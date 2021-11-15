Women’s Champions League: Hasaacas Ladies coach Yusif Basigi on cloud nine after reaching final

Hasaacas Ladies coach, Yusif Basigi

• Hasaacas Ladies progress to the finals of CAFWCL

•Hasaacas Ladies reached the final after a narrow win over ASFAR in the semi-final



•'Delighted' Yusif Baigi has been reacting to Hasaacas Ladies historic achievement



Coach of Hasaacas Ladies, Yusif Basigi has expressed his happiness after leading his side to qualify for the grand finale of the CAF Women's Champions League in Egypt.



Hasaacas in the semis defeated ASFAR from Morocco 2-1 to become the first team to progress into the finals of the first edition of the competition.

Doris Boaduwaa and Evelyn Badu scored two goals to guide the team to the narrow but historic victory.



Basigi speaking after the game said he and his team are thrilled to qualify for the finals but there are rectifications to make.



“We are happy to reach the final. We still have to do some corrections and hopefully be ready for the final. It will be a big achievement to win the trophy and send it to Ghana.”



The winner between Sundowns Ladies and Malabo Kings in the second semifinal will face Hasaacas Ladies on November, 19.