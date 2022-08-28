0
Women’s Champions League qualifiers: Ampem Darkoa secure semis in Wafu B

Sun, 28 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies advanced to the semifinals of the WAFU B Women's Champions League after winning their final group game.

The Nana Mma defeated Athleta Football Club 1-0 on Sunday, August 28, to finish second in Group B, with Bayelsa Queens atop.

Mavis Owusu's header from a Constance Agyemang cross in the 72nd minute was enough for the Techiman-based side to advance to the competition's last four.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies finish the group stages with seven points after defeating USFA and drawing with the Nigerian champions in the first two games.

However, the goal difference ensured that Bayelsa finished first, with Ghana finishing second.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies will look to replicate Hasaacas Ladies' feat of qualifying for the inaugural edition of the CAF Women's Champions League after winning the WAFU B qualifiers.

