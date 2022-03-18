0
Women's FA Cup: Hasaacas Ladies to face Lady Strikers in round of 16

Hasaacas Ladies FC Hasaacas Ladies

Fri, 18 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Defending Champions Hasaacas Ladies have been paired with LadyStrikers in the Round of 16 of the Women’s FA Cup.

The Champions will face their Southern Zone rivals at the Robert Mensah stadium in Cape Coast as the two teams’ battle for a place in the Quarter final.

There’ll be an all Premier League clash between Ashtown Ladies and Pearl Pia Ladies as former champions, Police Ladies square off with Soccer Intellectuals.

Lower tier side, Anlo Ladies and Rootz Sistaz will fight for supremacy while Immigration Ladies and Army Ladies clash in the Service derby.

The Round of 16 matches will be played from 26-28 March, 2022.

