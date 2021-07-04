Women’s FA Cup: Hasaacas Ladies win historic double after beating Ampem Darkoa

Hasaacas Ladies completed a historic domestic double after beating Ampem Darkoa Ladies to win the 2020/21 Women’s FA Cup on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

The giants continued the dominance in the local football with another win over the Northern Zone counterparts, a side they had beaten them 4-0 last weekend to win the Women’s Premier League title.



The Sekondi-based team opened the scoring courtesy Doris Boadiwaa's strike in the 25th minute.



Milot Pokuaa doubled Hasaacas Ladies’ lead on the stroke of halftime after capitalizing on a defensive error by Ampem Darkoa.

Nana Adarkwaa’s ladies once again couldn’t beat the resolute Hasmal defence spearheaded by experienced Janet Egyir to find the back of the net.



Coach Yusif Basigi and Comfort Owusu were adjudged Best Coach and Best Defender of the tournament respectively.



