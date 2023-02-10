Women’s FA Cup Round of 32 draw: Title holders Apem Darkoa face Supreme Ladies

Ampem Darkoa Ladies will continue their title defence against fellow Premier League side Supreme Ladies in the Round of 32 of the Women’s FA Cup.
Other all-Premier League includes a clash between Berry Ladies and Police Ladies. Ridge City face ThunderQueens.
Northern Ladies will lock horns with Tamale Super Ladies in the Tamale derby at the Aliu Mahama Stadium as well.
The Round of 32 matches will be played on the weekend of Friday, February 17 – Sunday, February 20, 2023 across the various centers.
Below are the other fixtures:
Lady Strikers vs Essiam Socrates
Rootz Sistaz vs Kotoku Rush Ladies
Prisons Ladies vs Ken Hammer Ladies
Kumasi Sports Academy vs Dreamz Ladies
Nana Afia Kobi Ampem vs Fabulous Ladies
Ahantaman Ladies vs Soccer Intellectuals
Hasaacas Ladies vs Hassport Ladies
Anlo Ladies vs Agave Glad Ladies
Bolga All Stars vs Real Crusaders
Bagabaga Ladies vs Pearlpia Ladies
Anfaani Ladies vs Dahinsheli Ladies
FC Epiphany Warriors vs Army Ladies