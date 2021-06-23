Women’s FA Cup: Thunder Queens fall, Ampem Darkoa Ladies cruise to the final stage

Women’s FA Cup

Source: GNA

Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC pip Thunder Queens 1-0 to advance to the final stage of the Women’s FA Cup courtesy Sonia Opoku’s 92nd goal.

The thrilling encounter was played at the Ohene Ameyaw Park on Monday, June 21.



The match which travelled into extra time after a barren 90 minutes played saw Opoku’s goal which separated the two teams.



With both teams showing class and the eagerness to progress to the final stage, it was Ampem Darkoa’s Opoku who broke the deadlock to earn a final slot ticket for her team.

Ahead of the match, Ampem Darkoa defeated Immigration ladies whilst Thunder Queens eliminated one of the top teams in Women’s football, Berry Ladies to set a semi-final clash with the “Nanaman”.



Ampem Darkoa would wait for the winner between Hassacas Ladies and Supreme Ladies on Monday, June 21 for the final clash.



At the end of 120 minutes of football played, Ampem Darkoa’s Abena Anoma Opoku was named the NASCO player of the match.