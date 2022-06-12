0
Women’s FA Cup final: Kickoff time for Ampem Darkoa Ladies vs Hasaacas Ladies changed

Hasaacas Ladies Vs Ampem Darkoa WPLSuperCup1 Ampem Darkoa vs Hasaacas Ladies

Sun, 12 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association confirmed that the Women’s FA Cup final between Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC and Hasaacas Ladies FC has been scheduled to kick off at 2:30 pm on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The kick-off time was changed due to the packed event schedules of the day including the grand coronation of Asante Kotoko as the 2021/2022 Premier League champions.

Kotoko won the league with three matches left to play, clinching their 25th title.

Below is a statement from the GFA:

"The Women’s FA Cup final match between Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC and Hasaacas Ladies FC is now scheduled to kick off at 2:30 pm on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi."

"Kick-off time for the match has been changed due to packed event schedules of the day including the grand coronation of Asante Kotoko SC as the 2021/2022 Premier League champions.

"The Match Coordination meeting will be held at 10 am on Sunday, June 12 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

"All Stakeholders are to take note of the change in time and act accordingly."

