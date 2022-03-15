Women’s Premier League: Faith Ladies hand Immigration Ladies seventh defeat of the season

Logo of the Women's Premier League

Source: GNA

Faith Ladies handed Immigration Ladies their seventh defeat of the season after a 3-1 scoreline in match-day 11 of the Women’s Premier League played at the Mcdan La Town Park.

Immigration Ladies scored first through Rumanatu Tahiru in the 5th minute, but they could not hold on to the lead as Adwoa Donkor found the equalizer in the 38-minute before Matilda Fodu got the second on 44th minute before Gifty Akomabea sealed it with the third goal in the 72nd minute.



Immigration started the game on a strong note piling pressure on the visitors and was rightly rewarded with a great volley from good old Tahiru who struck the ball from behind the penalty arch which zoomed straight into the net, beating goalkeeper Anabel Bansah in post for Faith Ladies.



Akomabea tried to pull parity for her side with a bicycle kick on the 23rd-minute mark but her effort went off target.



15 minutes later, Donkor got it right for her side when she tapped from close range past goalkeeper Mary Neequaye in post for Immigration.



Just before the break, Fodu made it two for the visitors after going round Neequaye and two other defenders to calmly slot into an empty net, to end the half 2-1.



Back from the break, it was all Faith Ladies as they reduce play in the area of the host which kept their goal area boiling for virtually the entire half.

Akomabea put the game beyond immigration when she reacted first to rebound for the third goal.



The defeat clips Immigration Ladies at the bottom of the Southern zone after managing four draws and seven defeats after 11 matches whereas Faith Ladies lies third with 18 points.



Immigration Ladies would battle Berry ladies next weekend.



Anabel Bansah was named the Nasco Best player of the match



The Women’s Premier League is supported by Betway Ghana.