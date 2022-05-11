Women's Premier League: 'Southern Zone more competitive than the North' - Basigi

Head Coach of Hasaacas Ladies, Yussif Basigi

Source: GNA

Head Coach of Hasaacas Ladies, Yussif Basigi has described the Southern Zone of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) as more competitive compared to the teams in the Northern Zone.

Coach Basigi, who has been very instrumental in the Sekondi-based club’s success since 2003, told the GNA Sports that the Southern zone where his team plays was more competitive despite his side's 16 games unbeaten run.



He said: “the Southern zone is stronger than the Northern Zone. Even the bottom placed team in the Southern zone have higher points compared to the other zone.”



The West Africa champions have picked 40 points after 16 matches, winning 12 and drawing four matches whilst Ampem Darkoa, the top team in the Northern zone are on 33 points with 10 wins, three draws and three losses.



Responding to the secret behind Hasaacas Ladies’ unbeaten run this season, the Coach said it was because of their winning mentality and how focused ithey were, when they take on their opponents.

“We plan ahead of them and that gives us the result. We have the winning mentality. We are mentally alert and focused. Principles and Philosophy are always ahead and even when we miss our key players we are still winning because our backups are solid.”



Coach Basigi has won the WPL Southern zone for the sixth time and would be looking forward to beating the winners of the other zone to defend the WPL title.



With two matches left to end the WPL, Basigi and his charges will face Soccer Intellectuals and Thunder Queens Ladies and would seek to win both matches to end the 2021/22 season unbeaten.