Women’s Premier League: Stella Nyamekye wins NASCO player of the month for January

Dreamz Ladies’ skipper, Stella Nyamekye (left) beat three others to the award

Source: GNA

Dreamz Ladies’ skipper, Stella Nyamekye has been named the NASCO player of the month for January after dominating in every single match from week three to week seven of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

She put up top class performances in all the four games she played in January, scoring three goals and winning the Player of the Match award in match week three.



The skipper went head to head to beat Fidous Yakubu of Ashtown Ladies, Princess Owusu, who has also been phenomenal for Fabulous Ladies and Hagar Danso of Supreme Ladies, to be crowned the player of the month.

Stella Nyamekye would receive a 32 inch NASCO television and a personalized trophy.