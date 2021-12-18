Women's U-20 world cup qualifiers: Evelyn Badu scores as Black Princesses edge out Zambia

Black Princesses captain, Evelyn Badu in action against Zambia Credit 442and Stock

Evelyn Badu scored the decider for Black Princesses as they edged out Zambia from the FIFA U-20 World Cup qualifiers.



Ghana after a goalless draw in the first leg as narrowly skim past the Young Copper Queens at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium with a 1-0 aggregate scoreline.



Salamatu Abdulai tested the visiting team with an ambitious effort but the goalkeeper was up to the task by denying Ghana an early lead after just 2 minutes into the match.

The breakthrough came on the 35th minute when the captain of the Princesses, Badu perfectly placed the ball into the far corner from inside the box.



The Zambians could not have a sniff as the Black Princesses saw more of the ball and went on to conclude the match with the slim lead.



Ghana following the win has advanced to the next stage of the qualifiers, where they will face Uganda who eliminated South Africa.



The FIFA U-20 World Cup will be staged in Costa Rica in 2022.