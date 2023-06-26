Women’s football: Coach Iddrisu Napari who assaulted a female referee granted bail

Coach Napari

Coach Iddrisu Suheiru Napari, also known as Kubli, who attacked a female referee during a football match in Tamale has been granted bail.

According to Dagbon Radio 102.5, Coach Napari has been charged GH₵ 6,000.00 and has been relieved of his positions as Assistant Treasurer in the Executive Committee of the Northern Regional Women’s Football Clubs Association and as Chairperson of the Women’s Football Committee in the Sagnarigu Municipal Football Association.



He absconded after the attack and went hiding for days before he later handed himself over to be arrested by the Police.



The victim, referee Abdul Rahman Sakina Nasara was beaten to pulp when she was officiating a Women’s Division One B game between Tiyumbu Ladies FC and Soccer Missionaries Ladies at Game Centre 3 on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

With blood oozing out of her nose and other parts of her body, referee Sakina was rushed to the Tamale Technical University Hospital where she was treated and discharged days after.



The Ghana Football Association and Northern Football Association have further indicated they will issue appropriate football charges against Coach Napari and his club.



