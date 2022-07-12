Women’s football struggling because ‘money no dey’ - Yusif Basigi

Hasaacas Ladies Coach, Yusif Basigi

Yusif Basigi, Ghanaian professional football manager who currently coaches Hasaacas Ladies, has decried the lack of resources for women’s football.

The situation he lamented was worse with women’s football, and the various teams managing women’s football do not have enough resources to manage their teams efficiently.



Speaking on Rainbow Sports on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm, he said managing women’s football is not easy.



"Money is our major concern. The money is not available for us to do what we need to do. Women football is improving, but the resources are not available to help us get to the point we want,” he said.

He appealed to the Ghana Football Association and other sponsors to consider initiatives that could help address the challenge.



He was hoping we would get to the point where we would get headline sponsors for the women’s league.