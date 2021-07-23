Wontumi TV's Atta Poku turns down invitation to help in match-fixing investigation

Ashgold and Inter Allies are alleged to have played a match of convenience

Sports Journalist Clancy Atta Poku of Wontumi FM/TV has stated that he is not going to honour an invitation from the Ghana Football Association to help with investigations into alleged Match-fixing in the Ghana league.

He is one of three Sports journalists, who the FA seeks their assistance to unravel those behind the alleged match-fixing in the local leagues.



Atta Poku is alleged to have made numerous claims of match-fixing in the 2020/21 league. But the experienced journalist says he does not trust in the committee and hence cannot honour the invitation.



"I don't trust the system (GFA) so I can't honour their invitation, he said.



"No one has officially invited me. I have only heard my name on-air and I feel it's a very bad thing to do by the GFA.



"They have even put me in harm's way by tagging me to help in investigating the match-fixing."

The three Sports broadcasters invited by the Ghana FA are Clancy Atta Poku of Wontumi FM/TV, Andy Akosah Dennis (Andy Kerm) of Kessben FM/TV, and Saddick Adams of Angel FM.



They are to appear before the Compliance & Integrity Officer and the GFA Prosecutors in the coming days to assist in investigations of the embarrassing outcome of the game, which has tainted the image of the Football Association.



The integrity of Ghana Football was tainted after the match-week 34 fixture between AshantiGold SC and Inter Allies produced a mind-blowing scoreline of 7-0 in favour of AshantiGold. The game is currently under investigation over match-fixing allegations after the game.



Captain of Inter Allies affirmed in an interview with Kumasi FM stated that he deliberately scored two own goals to foil a bet on the planned outcome of the fixture played at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi last weekend.



The Ghana Football Association has opened investigations into the matchday 34 game Ghana Premier League match-week 34 fixture between AshantiGold SC and Inter Allies as well as other matches.

The Association has also the matter to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana wing of Interpol to investigate the game.



On Wednesday the Ghana Football Association released a list of players and officials of Inter Allies and AshantiGold SC who are under investigation for the alleged match-fixing scandal as two players of Inter Allies namely Hashmin Musah and goalkeeper Danso Wiredu will be facing the investigation team on Friday.



