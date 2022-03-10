Wontumi's pursuit of Chelsea takes political twist

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP

The audacious bid by Ghanaian business mogul and politician Bernard Antwi Bosiako (Chairman Wontumi) to buy Chelsea has taken a political twist with a member of Parliament urging him to save the struggling Ghanaian economy before dolling out money for Chelsea.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu has appealed to the Ashanti Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party to come to the aid of the government.



Okudzeto Ablakwa is questioning why the government would be hell-bent on introducing the Electronic Levy when a member of its party could cough up more than that amount to save the economy.

He has thus urged the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to initiate discussions with Chairman Wontumi to have him loan the government some funds.



“It seems we should urge Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to contact Chairman Wotumi for a bailout.



“Why go through all that stress pleading with Ghanaians at tortuous town halls to accept the obnoxious $1bn worth E-Levy when Wontumi can easily rescue Ghana before saving Chelsea?,” he quizzed.



Chairman Wontumi shocked Ghanaians with his open interest in Chelsea who have been put up for sale by Russian billionaire Abramovic.



Wontumi disclosed during an interview with TV3 that he is leading a consortium to purchase the club.

He revealed that once he successfully buys the club, he would sign superstars Messi and Ronaldo for the club.



Wontumi will also sell Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku and replace him with Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior.



