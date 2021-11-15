'Work on transitions' - Asare Bediako advises Samuel Boadu to tweak Hearts' possessive style

Aduana Stars coach, Asare Bediako. Credit Ghana News Agency

• Asare Bediako advises Samuel Boadu to improve his tactics

•Aduana Stars hold Hearts of Oak to a 1-1 draw in Accra



•Asare Bediako says Heart of Oak were lucky to escape defeat against Aduana



Aduana Stars coach, Asare Bediako, has suggested to Heart of Oak's coach, Samuel Boadu to improve his team's possession-based style.



According to Bediako, Hearts spent more time on the ball in their half instead of progressing it.



Aduana came from a goal down to pick a point in a 1-1 draw against the defending champions at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Answering what was the downfall for his opponents, Bediako said Hearts' play lacked transition.



"They were dominating the first half, they were dominating, and I saw that their possession was in their own half. That one won't help the club. It won't help the team; (there is) no progression. If there is a lot of transition, then it will be good for the team, but I saw a lot of possession in their half, so it wasn't a problem for our team," he said at the post-match presser.



Aduana had a good second-half performance but could not push for a win against the Phobians.



"I think they were lucky. We were supposed to have won this match, but we are very happy to have earned a point," he added.