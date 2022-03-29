Work to close at 1pm in Nigeria for citizens to watch crucial 2022 FIFA WC playoff against Ghana

File photo

As part of efforts to mobilise support for the Super Eagles, Nigeria’s presidency has issued a release directing all workers to be close at 1pm on Tuesday for the citizenry to watch the game.

The Super Eagles will welcome the Black Stars to the Moshood Abiola National Sports Stadium tomorrow in the second leg of the crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff game.



Ahead of the game, the Nigerian presidency is making sure that every citizen watches the game.



As a result, workers will be closed earlier than usual for those that will go to the Stadium to embark on the journey.



Those that will watch from home will also have the chance to proceed to their various house and wait for kick-off.



“As you are aware, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will be meeting the Black Stars of Ghana in continuation of the 2022 FIFA World-Cup Qualifier, Playoff. (Retun Leg).

“There is a need to mobilise support for the Nigerian Team.



“Consequently, I am directed to inform you that all offices will be closed at 1.00pm on Tuesday, 29th March, 2022,” a circular issued by the Nigeria presidency has said.



Today’s big game will kick off at 17:00GMT.



