'Work together'- Milovan Rajevac charges Black Stars players ahead of vital Ethiopia clash

Milovan Rajevac, Black Stars coach

• Milovan Rajevac demands teamwork from Black Stars players ahead of Ethiopia showdown

• Black Stars are in search of a crucial win over Ethiopia today



• Ethiopia face Ghana today in Johannesburg



Blacks Stars coach Milovan Rajevac has urged his players to stick together in their crucial game against Ethiopia in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Ghana, second in Group G, needs a win in the last but one group fixture to hold onto its chances of advancing into the playoff stage. Any result aside from a win will put the team in a complicated situation.



According to CAF's model for the World Cup qualifiers, first placed teams of the ten groups in the qualifying round will progress into the playoffs, where they battle for the five slots available to represent the continent at the World's stage.



Therefore, the Serbian gaffer has charged his players to ride on teamwork in other to achieve the aim of beating the Walias in Johannesburg today.

"We have to do this properly in order to achieve our target so that we can make everything easier for the future," Milovan Rajevac said ahead of the game.



"We all have to put our efforts to make this happen."



"Everything is dependent on ourselves. I want you to feel each other, to work together," he added.



A win for Ghana will give the team the right momentum for the deciding game against group leaders South Africa on November 14.



The Black Stars are a point behind Bafana Bafana, who are on 10 points and face Zimbabwe later today. Meanwhile, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe are out after respectively accumulating three and one points in four games.



