Working at GOC has become difficult, I am disappointed - 3rd Vice Prez

Ghana Olympic Committee

The Third Vice President of the Ghana Olympic Committee Mohammed Mahadi has expressed disappointment at the current management of affairs.

Speaking exclusively on Total Sports Review on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm, he said he is not a happy man because the expectations he had in becoming the Third Vice had not been met.



He was asked to account for the first 9 months they took over as the year gradually comes to an end.



When asked to disclose what the GOC had achieved since taking over office, he told host Wallace Worlanyo Wallace that he would not be able to disclose that.



According to him, such a question should be directed at the President, Ben Nunoo-Mensah.



He explained that his focus is to manage the issues relating to the federations and athletes in Ghana.



He indicated that it is very difficult for him to say anything because he does not have the facts.

Mohammed Mahadi said ‘to be honest with you, working at the GOC is becoming difficult and frustrating. The expectations I had in going into the election to be elected have not been met. I am disappointed because it is becoming difficult for me to talk and say anything we have achieved.



The standards with which they work at the GOC he added are below expected outcomes and as leaders, they have to beef up and do better.



He recounted how he had to personally use his own resources on an official assignment for the GOC in Turkey.



He said for him, the GOC has not achieved that much to be celebrated or commended.



“To be honest, this was not the GOC I was expecting to meet and this was not how I was expecting the GOC to be managed,” he added.



He said some of the people lack an understanding of sports and so they are not having what it takes to manage the affairs of GOC.