World Combat Ju Jutsu President arrives in Ghana, set to launch 2022 Africa Open

Shypinskyi Vladyslav in a welcome photo at the airport

Shypinskyi Vladyslav, President of the International Combat Ju Jutsu Federation (ICJJF) arrived in Accra on Saturday as the quest to develop and promote the sport gains momentum.

Following Ghana’s impressive outing at the recent ju jutsu world championship in Ukraine, the global chief is in the West African country to reaffirm the international body’s commitment to expanding to new frontiers beginning with unveiling Ghana as hosts of the 2022 Africa Open Ju Jutsu championship



Over 30 countries, including European and Asian will be expected to throng Accra to compete in the tournament which will be officially launched by the ICJJF boss at the Exim Bank in Accra on Tuesday.



Before then, Mr. Vladyslav is expected to pay courtesy calls on key dignitaries including Sports Minister, Hon. Mustafa Ussif, the Director-General of National Sports Authority, Prof. Peter Twumasi, the first ever female Accra Mayor, Hon. Elizabeth Sackey, former Mayor of Accra, Hon. Okoe Vanderpuye, the Ga Mantse, Nii Teiko Tsuru II among others.



Officials of Ju Jutsu Ghana who were at the airport to welcome Shypinskyi Vladyslav to Ghana included Shakiratu Larteef (President), Evans Bernie-Johnson (Vice President), Lucy Larteef (Treasurer), Maxwell B. Borquaye (Technical Director) and his assistant, Jacob Annan.

Also present were some combat ju jutsu athletes including Team Ghana captain at the Ukraine world championship, Abdul Malik Adjei.



“We are very excited by the arrival of the world President, it’s a huge boost for Combat Ju Jutsu Ghana,” said Ju Jutsu Ghana Vice-President, Evans Bernie-Johnson.



“We are also delighted with the prospect of hosting the Africa Open. A lot of African countries like Egypt, Nigeria, Congo wanted to host it but because of our performance at the world championship held in Ukraine in August, the President said we have the talents, so he wants us to host the tournament to unearth more talents and produce world champions as well,” he added