World Cup 2022: Being named in Ghana’s final squad for tournament is huge for me, my family – Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo Gh Antoine Semenyo

Tue, 15 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

England-based attacker, Antoine Semenyo has reacted to his inclusion in the final Ghana squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In an interview with the media team of Bristol City, the forward said he is excited and still caught up in the moment.

According to him, the call-up for the World Cup is not only big for him but his parents and the entire family who are happy for him.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet. It feels so real. I received a call on Monday saying that I have been selected, I was rolling around in the house, and I was excited.

“My family is just excited as I am, my mom was crying, and my dad was crying, so it was big for them just like it is for me,” Antoine Semenyo shared.



