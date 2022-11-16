World Cup 2022: Black Stars players need to play intelligent football – Otto Addo

Black Stars

Ghana coach Otto Addo has called on Black Stars players to play intelligent football at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The West African powerhouse is returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018, where France emerged as winners.



In an interview with FIFA, Addo admitted that they will face tough opponents, but that they have the talent to exploit their weaknesses and achieve the desired results in Qatar.



“We’re going up against three strong opponents and we could lose all three games or win all three,” Otto Addo said.



“It’s up to us and how we adapt to their playing style, how we stop them, how we work together as a team. We need to play intelligent football, exploit our opponents’ weaknesses and bring our own strengths to the fore.”



Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.



Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.



The Black Stars having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018 will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.



Only three sides from the continent have ever progressed to the quarter-finals; Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002, and Ghana in 2010.



Ghana will be hoping to progress from the group stage at this year's tournament.