0
Menu
Sports

World Cup 2022: Black Stars train after South Korea win to prepare for crucial Uruguay game

Five6DnXwAAJWOU Black Stars

Wed, 30 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Black Stars of Ghana have returned to training this evening to prepare for the final Group H match against Uruguay in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Ghana national team at the end of a nervy encounter against South Korea on Monday afternoon secured an important 3-2 win to earn the first win at the ongoing mundial in Qatar.

Having bagged the crucial three points, Ghana is now in a good position to qualify for the knockout stage of the global showpiece.

Ahead of the final Group H contest against Uruguay, the Black Stars have attached needed seriousness and hoping to secure the needed result.

This evening, the team has trained with coach Otto Addo and his assistants keen on getting the players in shape for the challenge ahead.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Hopeson Adorye absolves Kan-Dapaah over his dismissal
Some current ministers used to beg for GH¢100 – Former NPP MP
Ashanti Region NSS director captured on tape attacking nurse
Ghana's likely starting XI against South Korea
Bawumia's previous commercial flight on Africa World Airlines
Hopeson Adorye speaks after losing job
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Related Articles: