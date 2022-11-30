World Cup 2022: Black Stars train after South Korea win to prepare for crucial Uruguay game

Black Stars

The Black Stars of Ghana have returned to training this evening to prepare for the final Group H match against Uruguay in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Ghana national team at the end of a nervy encounter against South Korea on Monday afternoon secured an important 3-2 win to earn the first win at the ongoing mundial in Qatar.



Having bagged the crucial three points, Ghana is now in a good position to qualify for the knockout stage of the global showpiece.



Ahead of the final Group H contest against Uruguay, the Black Stars have attached needed seriousness and hoping to secure the needed result.

This evening, the team has trained with coach Otto Addo and his assistants keen on getting the players in shape for the challenge ahead.



