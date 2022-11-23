World Cup 2022: Dennis Odoi speaks on Black Stars’ preparedness ahead of Portugal game

Dennis Odoi

Ghana defender, Dennis Odoi has disclosed that the team is ready for the first game of Group H against Portugal on Thursday, November 24.

The experienced defender is one of the final 26 players selected to play for the Black Stars at then 2022 FIFA World Cup being staged in Qatar.



Ahead of the clash against Portugal, the full-back says the Ghana team is fully motivated to fight for the country.



According to him, training has been good in the past week with player fit and ready to give their all to lead Ghana to victory in the first game of the group stages.



“We are here to play our game. We want to win as a team, we want to represent GHana,” Dennis Odoi told the press in an interview.



The opening Group H match between Ghana and Portugal is scheduled to kick off at 16:00gmt on Thursday, November 24.



Later in the evening, South Korea will play against Uruguay in the other Group H contest.





















