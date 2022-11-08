World Cup 2022: Genk star Joseph Paintsil dropped from Ghana's final squad

Genk forward, Joseph Paintsil

Source: ghanasoccernet

Genk forward Joseph Paintsil has been dropped from Ghana's final squad for the World Cup, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Paintsil was named in Ghana's 55-man provisional squad which was announced last Friday.



The former Tema Youth winger did not make the final squad and has been contacted by Coach Otto Addo on the decision, GHANAsoccernet.com has gathered.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form for Genk in the Belgian top-flight league with six goals in 13 appearances.



Coach Otto Addo is set to submit his final 26-man squad to FIFA on Thursday, November 10, 2022.