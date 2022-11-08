2
Menu
Sports

World Cup 2022: Genk star Joseph Paintsil dropped from Ghana's final squad

RC GENG JOSEPH PAINTSIL Genk forward, Joseph Paintsil

Tue, 8 Nov 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet

Genk forward Joseph Paintsil has been dropped from Ghana's final squad for the World Cup, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Paintsil was named in Ghana's 55-man provisional squad which was announced last Friday.

The former Tema Youth winger did not make the final squad and has been contacted by Coach Otto Addo on the decision, GHANAsoccernet.com has gathered.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form for Genk in the Belgian top-flight league with six goals in 13 appearances.

Coach Otto Addo is set to submit his final 26-man squad to FIFA on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Source: ghanasoccernet
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bullgod sues Shatta Wale for defamation
How Nunoo-Mensah was prevented from speaking to Akufo-Addo
Otto Addo's possible 26-man Black Stars squad for 2022 World Cup
How Tolon MP fraudulently used Master Card of Cameroonian to purchase items
Anas to premiere new galamsey investigation on Nov 14
Economic crisis: Will Ghanaians vote for you- Delay asks Kwabena Agyepong
I’m glued to my seat in Parliament – Adwoa Safo tells constituents
Why Dr. Bawumia was booed during Hogbetsotso Za
Watch Adwoa Safo's first public appearance upon return
Why Ghana officially has a 322-person delegation attending COP 27 in Egypt