World Cup 2022: Ghana's Mohammed Kudus on top scorer list with two goals

Mohammed Kudus

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus is on the 2022 FIFA World Cup top scorer list with two goals. Other Ghanaians on the list are Osman Bukari, Andre Ayew, and Mohammed Salisu, they have all scored one goal.

Kudus is expected to play a key role in Ghana's final group game encounter with Uruguay.



The talented midfielder on Monday afternoon started for the Black Stars in the second Group H match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



In a second successive game where he will not last the entire duration of the encounter, Mohammed Kudus again was the main man for the Black Stars and scored a brace to lead Ghana to an important 3-2 win against South Korea.



Doing better in the attacking sequence, the Black Stars took the lead in the 24th minute when defender Mohammed Salisu capitalised on a scramble in the opponent’s box to get the ball in the back of the net.



With that lead, Ghana continued to see more of the possession and made it count 10 minutes later.

This time around, Mohammed Kudus jumped high to head a cross from Jordan Ayew to double the lead for the Black Stars.



While Ghana will take the two-goal lead into the break, South Korea made a strong comeback in the second half as a brace from Gue-sung Cho in the 58th and 61st minutes restored parity to the game.



Despite losing confidence after squandering the comfortable lead, Ghana gradually found its mojo and made it count.



In the 68th minute, poster boy Mohammed Kudus latched onto a pass from Gideon Mensah and smashed a low drive that ended up in the back of the South Korea net.



After the match, Kudus was named man of the match by FIFA. He also received Tecno man of the match award.