World Cup 2022: I hope Ghana can go far – Otto Addo

Otto Addo Announcement 1 750x536 1.png Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Thu, 1 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of the Ghana national team, Otto Addo has indicated that it is his hope the Black Stars can go far at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Ghana national team is one of five African countries representing the continent at the ongoing mundial in Qatar.

Although Ghana lost the opening Group H match against Portugal by three goals to two, the Black Stars recovered in the second game to beat South Korea 3-2 at the end of a pulsating encounter.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of the final group game against Uruguay, Coach Otto Addo said he is impressed with the togetherness in camp.

According to him, it is his hope that the national team can advance past the group stage of the tournament.

“We are together, it’s a good atmosphere here and the boys are pushing each other. I hope we keep the energy and hopefully we will go far,” the Ghana head coach said as quoted on the website of the Ghana FA.

He added, “It’s important to know where you are coming from and I think we have done well though we are not there yet.”

Ghana takes on Uruguay on Friday, December 2, in a highly-anticipated encounter.

