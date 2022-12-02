3
World Cup 2022: I’m really looking forward to Uruguay game – Mohammed Salisu

Fri, 2 Dec 2022

Ghana defender, Mohammed Salisu says he is looking forward to the encounter against Uruguay on Friday, December 2.

The Black Stars are all set to take on their Uruguayan counterparts tomorrow in a final Group H match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In a throwback interview shared by Southampton, Mohammed Salisu disclosed that just like every Ghanaian he is looking forward to the Uruguay game and will be hoping for revenge.

“The people are looking forward to that game because they are going for revenge. So I’m also looking forward to that game. I will fight for my country,” Mohammed Salisu said.

