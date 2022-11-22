0
World Cup 2022: I will give back to Ghana for the opportunity – Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams Ghana 610x400 Former Spain international Inaki Williams

Tue, 22 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Spain international Inaki Williams wants to give back to Ghana for the opportunity given him to feature for the national team at the World Cup.

Williams, who was born in Bilbao, confirmed in June that he would play for Ghana and will make his debut at this year's World Cup in Qatar.

Since switching nationality, the Athletic Bilbao star has capped three times for the Black Stars and is expected to make more appearances in subsequent games.

According to the forward, he will do everything to repay Ghana opportunity at the biggest soccer mundial in the Asian country.

"I'm going to try to enjoy the moment, my roots, and try to give back to Ghana the opportunity it has given me," Williams said.

The 28-year-old is expected to start Ghana's Group H opener against Portugal on Thursday.

The Black Stars who are returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018 has been housed in Group H against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Ghana will open their campaign with a clash against former European champions Portugal before taking on South Korea and Uruguay in subsequent games.

