World Cup 2022: Kim Min-jae's injury has disrupted our plans - South Korea coach

Bento Paulo Bento, coach of South Korea

Sun, 27 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Paulo Bento coach of South Korea has revealed that Kim Min-jae's injury has disturbed the team’s defensive plans.

Napoli's Kim Min-jae picked up the knock during South Korea's goalless draw against Uruguay on Thursday.

Heung-Min Son was able to play for South Korea despite having recently broken an eye socket, while Uruguay started with both former and current Liverpool attackers in Darwin Nunez and Luis Suarez, but none of them were able to make the breakthrough in a competitive match in Qatar.

Although South Korea began the game with a lot of offensive purpose and effort, they lacked a sharp edge in front of goal.

“I don’t have enough data to make comments (about his injury). We will see what will happen,” Bento said.

“Because of his injury, it hindered our performance as we could not continue the game as we had…We struggled to take our defensive lines to other areas and then decided to lower it and group them together,"

“Min-Jae is a player who played almost all matches (in the Champions League for Napoli) in a short time and, as a consequence, we now have an injury in the World Cup,”

South Korea will play Ghana on Monday at the Education City Stadium in al Rayyan.

