World Cup 2022: Kudus Mohammed in awe of Afriyie Barnieh’s performance against Switzerland

Ghana international Kudus Mohammed has expressed his admiration for Daniel Afriyie Barnieh following his explosive display against Switzerland in friendly.

Barnieh was handed his first ever Black Stars start against the European country and excelled as Ghana inflicted a 2-0 win over Switzerland.



Goals from Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo gave Ghana the deserving win over their European opponents as they head to the 2022 World Cup in high spirits.



Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu scored the first goal of the match with a header from a corner kick effected by Daniel Kofi Kyereh.



The goal which was the first goal of the defender inspired Ghana to another goal when striker Antoine Semenyo volleyed home from close range.



After the game, the Ajax star expressed delight about the performance of the Hearts of Oak forward.

“Charlie, you spoil there, I really enjoyed your performance” Kudus Mohammed cut into a post-match conference to commend Barnieh.



Meanwhile, the Black Meteors skipper has expressed his joy after excelling against Switzerland.



“I feel good. There wasn’t pressure. I stuck to what the coaches said and then everything went well for me.



He also urged his fans to keep on supporting him. “Am praying. They should also keep on praying and supporting me,” he ended.



Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.



Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.



The Black Stars having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018 will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.



Only three sides from the continent have ever progressed to the quarter-finals; Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002, and Ghana in 2010.



Ghana will be hoping to progress from the group stage at this year's tournament.