World Cup 2022: Portugal is the strongest in Group H – South Korea FA vice president admits

Young Pyo Lee Image.webp Lee Young-pyo

Wed, 30 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Vice President of the South Korea Football Association, Lee Young-pyo has indicated that he does not doubt the assertion that Portugal are the strongest side in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

South Korea are not only in Group H with Portugal but with Ghana and Uruguay as well.

In the past week, South Korea have played Uruguay and Ghana but failed to beat any of them.

Now heading into the final group game, the national team of the Asian country needs to win to stand any chance of advancing to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking ahead of the game, Lee Young-pyo says although Portugal are the strongest opposition in the group, South Korea are unfazed and will be chasing a win.

“Portugal is the strongest team in our group. Of course, no one thought we would beat Germany 2-0 in the last World Cup,” Lee Young-pyo said.

He added, “comparing only the three World Cups (2014, 2018, 2022), (the World Cup team) is showing the best performance. The content of the match, the process of making the match, and the way the players play the game while dominating the opponent to some extent on the pitch, I really find it difficult to accept the 3-2 score (against Ghana in the group stage 2). It was unfortunate, but I applauded alone for a long time.”

