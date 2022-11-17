World Cup 2022: South Korea targets Ghana's lack of experience

South Korea team

Out of the 32 teams competing in the competition, Ghana has the lowest ranking (#61), and South Korea believes they may take advantage of Ghana's inexperience.

On Monday, Ghana confirmed the final 26-man World Cup squad. The inclusion of new players such as Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams and Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey is typical of a team with new additions and a lack of major tournament experience.



Williams has five goals in the 2022/2023 Spanish La Liga. Lamptey formerly represented England's under-21 national team. Experienced players include Al Sadd's Andre Ayew, Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew, and Arsenal's Thomas Partey. There are just two players in the domestic league. There are 24 players competing in big and local European leagues.



The player with the most appearances for the national team is Andre Ayew 107. Followed by, Jordan Ayew 82, defender Abdul Rahman Baba 47, and Daniel Amartey 43. The average age is only 24.7 years old, there are three players in their 30s.

Ghana's key player has been labeled as Thomas Partey. He has excellent passing range and long-range shooting. He has been a member of Arsenal since 2020. Until this season, he has played 59 Premier League games in two and a half seasons, scoring four goals. Thomas Partey was named Ghanaian player of the year in both 2018 and 2019.



South Korea is in Group H with Ghana, Portugal, and Uruguay. South Korea will play the Black Stars of Ghana on the 28th of November at the Education City Stadium.