World Cup 2022: South Korea wasn't efficient against Ghana - Didier Drogba

Didier Drogba Didier Drogba

Tue, 29 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has stated that coach Paulo Bento played an inefficient game against the Black Stars of Ghana at the Education City Stadium.

The Korean national football team played their second group game against Ghana on Monday afternoon at 13:00 GMT. Mohammed Salisu in the 24th minute scored Mohammed Kudus scored twice in the 34th minute and 68th minute respectively. Gue-sung Cho also scored twice for South Korea.

South Korea put pressure on Ghana through set pieces in the first half but could not get any goal from it. After halftime they changed the tactics and used long crosses and Ghana could not handle the crosses.

“Korea, but it wasn't efficient at all. That it is the difference between Ghana," he said on BBC.

South Korea was aiming to get a positive result against the Black Stars of Ghana and increase their chance of progressing to the round of 16. Like their goalless draw against Uruguay, they were not very efficient.

The Koreans will play their last game against Portugal on December 2nd.

