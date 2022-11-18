2
World Cup 2022: We can't take the performance of the new boys for granted - Otto Addo

Otto Addo Announcement.png Otto Addo

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Head coach of the senior national team the Black Stars Otto Addo has commended the new players for sticking to the plan against Switzerland.

The four times Africa Cup of Nations winners turned on the style in the second half to win 2-0, thanks to Salisu Mohammed and Antoine Semenyo's second half goals.

After dominating play for about 21 minutes in the second half, the Black Stars finally broke the deadlock with a debut goal from Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu.

A well-executed attacker from replacement Antoine Semenyo was supported by Kamaldeen Sulemana, who sped past two defenders to enter the 18-yard box, the ball bounced and Antoine Semenyo smashed it in.

"For the newcomers it was not cant take it for granted that they just come inside and connect with the players. Everybody stick to the play and everybody's intelligent we like to play with the ball, the positions, the runs with the balls that is why we created a lot of chances," he told Joy Sports after the game.

"It s good for the team to see that we have a lot of players I as a coach will have to decide at the end that we have a lot of possibilities. It gives us confidence I want the team to stick together to come together despite somebody is playing or not hopefully we have a lot of games at World Cup everybody will get the chance to play,"

