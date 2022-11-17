World Cup 2022: We could lose or win all our games in Group H – Otto Addo warns

Otto Addo

Ghana head coach, Otto Addo has admitted that the Black Stars’ campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup could end in a disaster.

According to him, although his team can beat any team, he is also aware the Black Stars could lose all games in Group H.



“We’re going up against three strong opponents and we could lose all three games or win all three,” Coach Otto Addo told FIFA in an interview.



The Ghana head coach added, “It’s up to us and how we adapt to their playing style, how we stop them, how we work together as a team. We need to play intelligent football, exploit our opponents’ weaknesses and bring our own strengths to the fore.”



Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be one of five African countries representing the continent.



The Black Stars will compete in Group H of the group stages of the tournament. In that group, Ghana will battle it out with two-time champions Uruguay, as well as European giants Portugal.

The other group opponent is South Korea from Asia.



While the 2022 FIFA World Cup will commence on Sunday, November 20, Ghana’s Black Stars will play their first match on November 24.



Subsequently, Ghana will take on South Korea on November 28 before finishing the group stages campaign with a rematch against Uruguay.







