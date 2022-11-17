World Cup 2022: We pray Black Stars do well – Sulley Muntari

Sulley Muntari

Former Ghana midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari prays the Black Stars will flourish at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana is returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018, where France emerged as winners.



The West African powerhouse has been housed in Group H against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.



“With Ghana, everyone expects us to always be at the World Cup so if you don’t make it to the World Cup they are not happy, not only here but the whole part of the World”



“So we are really happy that we are in the World Cup now and we just pray these guys will go and really do well for us” he said.



Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.



Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.



The Black Stars having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018 will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.



Only three sides from the continent have ever progressed to the quarter-finals; Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002, and Ghana in 2010.



Ghana will be hoping to progress from the group stage at this year's tournament.