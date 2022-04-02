World Cup 2022 draw: Ghana captain Andre Ayew meets Ivory Coast legend Yaya Toure

Andre Ayew meets Ivory Coast legend Yaya Toure

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew spent time with legendary Ivory Coast and Manchester City star Yaya Toure during the FIFA 2022 World Cup draw in Doha.

The Black Stars forward and the Ivorian spoke at length about the draw as Ghana were drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



Yaya Toure has been at two World Cups, same as the Al Sadd player and both have enormous experience at the international level.



Andre Ayew will be leading the Black Stars in Qatar, where he currently plays in the Qatari Stars League.



The 32-year-old played a key role as Ghana reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup in 2010 and scored two goals at the 2014 edition as Ghana bowed out at the group stages.



Ghana opens her tournament against the last team they played against in 2014, Portugal, before facing Asian giants South Korea in the next group game.



The African powerhouse will wrap up their group campaign with a clash against the first-ever winners of the Mundial in 1930, Uruguay.

Ghana, the four-time African champions will be making their fourth appearance at the Mundial after participating in 2006, 2010 and 2014 editions.



The West African giants returned to the World Cup on Tuesday after eliminating regional rivals Nigeria, advancing on away goal advantage.



Due to Qatar's intense summer heat, this World Cup will be held from late November to mid-December, making it the first tournament not to be held in May, June, or July; it is to be played in a reduced timeframe of around 28 days.



