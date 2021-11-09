World Cup: Achieving our targets in training will make qualification easier – Milovan

Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac

• Milovan Rajevac wants the players to be committed at training

• Ghana will engage Ethiopia and South Africa on November 11 and 14



• The team has to win all two games to finish top of the group



Coach Milovan Rajevac has told Black Stars players that accomplishing targets in training is the best possible way for the team to earn qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The Black Stars held their final training session in Ghana earlier today before departing the shoes of Ghana on Tuesday.



The Black Stars who have lost just a game so far have to win their last two games in Group G.



Ahead of the two crucial games, Coach Milovan Rajevac who led the team’s training at the Accra Sports Stadium had some words of encouragement for the team.

He told the players, “We have to do this properly to achieve our targets so that it can be easier for ourselves and the future.”



The coach told the players that Ghana’s qualification destiny are in their hands hence they have to do everything possible to qualify for the tournament.



“We all have to put in our effort to make this happen, everything depends on ourselves,” the Serbian tactician added.







Reacting to Monday 5-1 win over Golden Kicks in a friendly match, the coach said, “Yesterday’s match was okay. You were tired from the trip from the beginning.”



