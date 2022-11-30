World Cup: Coach Paulo Bento’s ban won’t affect us during Portugal game – South Korea FA vice president

Coach Paulo Bento was given a red

The Vice President of the South Korean Football Association, Lee Young-pyo has reacted to the ban dished out to head coach Paulo Bento.

According to him, although that’s not what the national team wanted ahead of the clash against Portugal, it will not have any significant impact on how the team would want to play.



He explains that with other forms of communication available, Coach Bento will be able to contribute.



"There is no big problem because tactics and things like that are all made before the game, but in fact, the manager is slightly involved with text messages or something like that.



“Although it is banned, there is no way to prevent the sending of text messages. In some cases, there are often cases where you win even if you are not on the bench,” Lee Young-pyo said in an interview.

He added, "I think the players will be able to play while overcoming the pressure of the coach not being able to sit on the bench. To be honest, I am looking forward to the third match."



Coach Paulo Bento is banned from sitting on the Portugal bench on Friday when they take on Portugal.



This is due to the red card he received at the end of the 3-2 defeat to Ghana on Tuesday afternoon.