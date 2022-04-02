4
World Cup Draw: Suarez and Uruguay, Ronaldo and Portugal, Salisu and Williams: Ghana talking points

Ghana Vs Uruguay In World Ghana lost to Uruguay at the quarter finals in the 2010 World Cup

Sat, 2 Apr 2022

Ghana’s draw of familiar opponents Portugal and Uruguay for the 2022 World Cup has generated mixed thoughts about the Black Stars’ possible performance in Qatar.

One of five African teams for the November 21 - December 18 gathering, Otto Addo’s side drew Cristiano Ronaldo’s Selecao side, Luis Suarez’s La Celeste, and Son Heung Min’s South Korea in Group H.

With Ghana’s fascinating history with Portugal and Uruguay at previous tournaments, their upcoming matchups have unsurprisingly drawn a lot of interest from fans.

Boasting five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo, Portugal remain the last side to have played Ghana at the World Cup as the two teams locked horns in their last group game at the 2014 fiesta in Brazil.

The Selecao registered a 2-1 victory, sending the Black Stars packing for what was their first and only group stage elimination in the history of the competition.

After Friday’s draw, fans have been quick to look back on the 2014 failure, which also saw Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari sent home from Ghana’s camp ahead of the final group game.







The 2014 defeat and elimination at the hands of Portugal is definitely not Ghana’s most painful moment in World Cup history.

In the quarter-final of the 2010 edition, the Black Stars were kicked out of the competition by Uruguay on penalties after Luis Suarez’s handball denied Ghana a goal-bound shot and Asamoah Gyan spurned the resultant spot-kick on the stroke of extra-time full-time.









With the Black Stars in a tricky group, some fans believe the addition of Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu, Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, Brighton and Hove Albion fullback Tariq Lamptey and the Athletic Bilbao duo of Inaki and Nicolas Williams is almost a necessity should the Black Stars stand a chance of making the knock-out stage.











Source: goal.com
