World Cup Playoff: I don't see Nigeria as favourite - Otto Addo

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Ghana coach Otto Addo has said that the Super Eagles of Nigeria are not favourites to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar ahead of their second leg final play-offs.

Ghana and Nigeria played out a 0-0 stalemate on Friday at the Baba Yara Sports stadium in Kumasi.



The reverse fixture will take place at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, with the winner set to represent the continent at the global showpiece which is scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 18.



"The result doesn't change anything. When we go there we want to win," coach Addo said.



"Even though our Africa Cup of Nations was not good this year, you saw we matched Nigeria in the first leg," said the former Black Star.

"So I don't see them as favourites, the pressure will be on them at home and away goals can hurt a lot."



He added," They have high-quality players but they've got respect for us and I thought the match in Kumasi was equal in terms of performance."



The Super Eagles are seeking to qualify for the global showpiece a 7th time and, since 1994, have missed only one of seven editions. The last of three appearances by Ghana was in 2014.



