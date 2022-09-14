0
Menu
Sports

World Cup dream of German star in doubt after Daniel-Kofi Kyereh's tackle

Daniel Kofi Kyere 345678.jpeg Daniel Kofi-Kyereh should be part of Ghana's squad

Wed, 14 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh appears to have ended Germany star Florian Neuhaus's World Cup dreams following a collision in the game between Freiburg and Borussia Monchengladbach over the weekend.

The Ghana international unintentionally injured the midfielder, forcing him out after just 31 minutes on his first start of the season.

Florian Neuhaus had wanted to continue the game but due to the pain he was pulled off and rushed for treatment. He later returned in clutches.

It was later revealed that the midfielder had suffered a cruciate ligament injury and will be out for several months, ruling him out of the World Cup.

"It looks like Florian Neuhaus may have suffered a cruciate ligament injury. Hopefully, he'll be lucky and the official diagnosis is something less serious," wrote Borussia Monchengladbach on Twitter.

"Florian Neuhaus suffered a partial rupture of the posterior cruciate ligament injury during the Freiburg and Monchengladbach game. Surgery is not required but the pair will be out for the foreseeable. Get well soon," added the club in a new tweet.

The setback brings memories of when Kevin-Prince Boateng injured Michael Ballack before the 2010 World Cup.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Blakk Rasta tackles Shatta Wale again
Derick Oduro warns Mahama
Aisha Huang returns to Circuit Court to face charges
Presidential staffer 'confronts' Mahama's aides with August 2022 salary 'payments'
Mahama reveals details of a recent conversation with Kufuor
Watch Oppong Nkrumah's shock after Akufo-Addo's question
'I'm not so sure if Aisha Huang was deported or fled the country' – Akufo-Addo
Aisha Huang: Evidence provided to support claims of CSSMA president
Mahama lists bills he foots since 2017
Mahama replies Dame