World Cup in Qatar: There’s arrangement for those who want to drink alcohol – Eto

Ambassador for Qatar 2022 World Cup for Africa, Samuel Eto

The Ambassador for Qatar 2022 World Cup for Africa, Samuel Eto, has debunked assertions that drinking alcohol during the World cup in Qatar is prohibited.

Speaking to Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr FM, the football legend advised Africans who will be going to watch the game to prove themselves as coming from a great continent.



He further reiterated that it is not true that people cannot drink alcohol in Qatar.



“It is not true because when you go to somebody’s country you need to conform to the way of life of the people.”

The football legend further stated that Qatar has a well-cherished culture of hospitality adding that “there is an arrangement for people to take in alcohol but in respecting the culture of the people of Qatar.”



“We can only draw the most beautiful lessons, Qatar is a very small country but with bright ideas, they wanted to host the world cup and they actually fought to host it. They believe in their dreams, and ideas and they find the right people to make them happen.



“And of course, they will offer the world the most beautiful world cup ever. This means it is time for Africa to change the narrative.”