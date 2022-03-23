World Cup play-off: 17 players report to Nigeria camp for preparation ahead of Ghana clash

Super Eagles players

Seventeen players have reported to the Super Eagles of Nigeria camp for preparation ahead of their World Cup play-off against Ghana.

The first leg of the titanic qualifying tie will be played on Friday, March 25 at the Baba Yara Stadium. Four days later, the two giants will meet again in Abuja with the aggregate winner qualifying for the tournament later this year.



Nigeria, who keen about securing qualification to the World Cup have started camping in Abuja and are expected to travel wo Ghana on Wednesday.



As at Tuesday, seventeen players have reported to camp following the arrival of Watford attacker, Emmanuel Dennis together with Rangers’ pair of Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey while Lorient’s Innocent Bonke has also arrived.



“Update! Jo Aribo, Calvin Bassey, Innocent Bonke, Emmanuel Dennis just arrived...17 players in camp now...Ekong, Balogun, Ajayi, Aina, Onyeka, Ighalo, Akpeyi, Musa, Etebo, Iheanacho, Abdullahi, Uzoho, Simon, Dennis, Aribo, Bassey, Bonke” NFF tweeted.



Thirteen players who had arrived on Monday are, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, Ahmed Musa, Daniel Akpeyi, Semi Ajayi, Ola Aina, Odion Ighalo, Oghenekaro Etebo, Shehu Abdullahi, Francis Uzoho and Frank Onyeka.

The Super Eagles are expecting the arrival of Victor Osimhen, Umar Sadiq, Samuel Chukwueze, Akinkunmi Amoo and Maduka Okoye.



Kenneth Omeruo and Ademola Lookman face fitness concerns and their situations are yet to be communicated by the Nigeria Football Federation.





