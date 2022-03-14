World Cup play-off: Nigeria FA observing Cape Coast Stadium ‘poor pitch’

The pitch is being worked on

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is observing reports that the Cape Coast Stadium pitch is in a poor state ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off first leg between the Super Eagles and the Black Stars.

This was revealed by Super Eagles Team manager, Patrick Pascal.



According to him, there is no course for alarm over the poor pitch, saying that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) is always strict and professional in screening stadia for international engagements.



Pascal stated that the NFF would be depending on CAF to decide if the venue of the match would be shifted to another venue or not.



“NFF don’t have the power to change the venue of matches. If the Cape Coast Stadium is not good enough for the World Cup qualifiers, CAF will announce the change. NFF is observing situations in Ghana, and if there is any need to complain about the venue or anything ahead of the match, we will report to CAF to take the final decision on it. Our focus now is on the qualifiers and we pray that players invited are injury-free,” he said.



The pitch was badly damaged during the celebration of Ghana’s 65th Independence anniversary on March 6.

Pictures on social media showed holes in the pitch, while others showed work still ongoing. The National Sports Authority is desperately working to the playing field in good condition to host the game.



There are speculations that the poor condition might force CAF to move the March 25 encounter to another stadium.



On Sunday, CAF officials inspected Baba Yara Stadium before Kotoko’s 5-0 win over Bibiani Gold Stars.



Ghana Football Association (GFA) had earlier asked CAF to allow it to move the game to Kumasi but was rejected.



The return leg will be played in Abuja on March 29.