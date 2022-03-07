World Cup play-off: Nigeria capable of beating Ghana – Odion Ighalo

Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo

Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo believes the Super Eagles has what it takes to defeat Ghana in the World Cup play-off.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will play the Black Stars in a two-legged encounter with the winner of both legs securing qualification to the biggest soccer mundial in Qatar.



Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022 before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.



Ighalo, who plies his trade in Saudi Arabia for Al Hilal is making his return to the Super Eagles squad after not participating in this year's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon where they reached the Round of 16.



Ighalo, a former Manchester United man, was prevented from joining the Super Eagles by his former club Al Shabab and has since transferred to fellow Saudi Arabian outfit Al Hilal.

Despite admitting a tough test against Ghana, the 32-year-old is confident the Super Eagles will qualify at the expense of the Black Stars.



“You know the rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana,” Ighalo told Tidesports source.



“Because Ghana did not do well at the AFCON, they will want to bounce back so it is going to be a tough game; but Nigeria has what it takes to go through. We just need to focus and work harder, and let the game against Tunisia go. We have to play with confidence, we have to express ourselves and we have to give our best.” he said.