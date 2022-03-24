2
World Cup play-off: Nigeria coach Eguavoen expresses admiration for Guardiola ahead of Ghana clash

Augustine Eguavoengh.jpeg Augustine Eguavoen

Thu, 24 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen has expressed his admiration for Pep Guardiola ahead of the Super Eagles 2022 World Cup play-off clash against West African rivals Ghana.

In an exclusive interview with 3Sports, Eguavoen claimed that the Manchester City manager’s famous ‘pep ball,’ which has produced numerous titles, is risky, but he loves it.

“I love Pep Guardiola’s style of football. It’s a little bit risky, it keeps you on the edge but I love his style of football. But it’s a mixture. You have to mix it up. It depends on the reaction of our opponents,” Eguavoen said.

Despite failing to win the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year in Cameroon, the former Nigeria defender was given the green light to continue guiding Super Eagles.

He’s aiming to make amends by qualifying Nigeria for the World Cup finals in Qatar at the expense of their arch-rivals Ghana.

The first leg will take place on Friday, March 25 at the Baba Yara Stadium, with the second leg taking place in Abuja the following week on Tuesday.

