World Cup play-off: Nigeria coach eyes double victory over Ghana

Nigeria head coach, Augustine Eguavoen

Ghana have a strong team, the game will be tough - Nigeria coach admits

Ghana to host Nigeria at Cape Coast



Nigeria choose Abiola stadium for Ghana's second leg



Nigeria head coach Augustine Eguavoen aims to beat Ghana in both legs of the Super Eagles 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs.



Nigeria battle Ghana in a West African tie for a spot at the World Cup finals in Qatar.



Speaking ahead of the intriguing encounter, Coach Eguavoen said he is anticipating tough and tight games but said Nigeria is working to win both legs.



"It's going to be a very tough game and a tight one as well. We have a lot of mutual respect for one another, and when Ghana plays Nigeria and Nigeria plays Ghana, it's always tough; it's always tight.

"But you see, it's going to boil down to us trying to go there (Ghana). We will play everything we can to try to win the game, in fact, both games," he told ghanasportspage.com.



The former Nigeria international acknowledged that Ghana have a strong team, but his side will fight to win the away fixture.



"But with no disrespect, because Ghana is a very strong side, individually and collectively. We will just go and fight and try to win the game."



Eguavoen added that his team deserves a place at the World's biggest international tournament.



"There is no doubt in my mind. I am a Nigerian, a full-blooded Nigerian, and if you asked me such a question, I think, without missing words, we deserve a place at the World Cup."



Ghana will host Nigeria at Cape Coast on March 25 2022, before the second leg at the Abiola Stadium on March 29.