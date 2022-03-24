World Cup play-offs: Nigeria are better on paper – Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan is the all-time top scorer for Ghana with 51 goals

Africa's top scorer at the FIFA World Cup, Asamoah Gyan has said that the Super Eagles are ‘favorites on paper’ in their upcoming game against the Black Stars of Ghana.



The former Black Stars captain believes that the unpredictability of the games between Ghana and Nigeria make the tie the best in the Western African region.



“Ghana vs Nigeria games you can’t predict, it’s about the mentality and preparation and that how one wins. Ghana and Nigeria have had their rivalry long ago."

"Honestly on paper right now, when you look at the statistic, they are ahead of Ghana a bit on paper,” Asamoah Gyan said as quoted by 442gh.



Ghana will host the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, March 25, 2022, in a bid to return to the Mundial after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia.



Asamoah Gyan scored in the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations game between Super Eagles and the Black Stars thus becoming the last player to have scored in what has been christened “The Jollof Derby”.



